Brice Samba News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Samba had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toulouse.
Samba logged his seventh clean sheet in the season to help Rennes win at home. The goalkeeper made two or more saves for the 20th time in 23 starts. He will now look to keep the momentum at Nice on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Samba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Samba See More