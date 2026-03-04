Brice Samba headshot

Brice Samba News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Samba had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toulouse.

Samba logged his seventh clean sheet in the season to help Rennes win at home. The goalkeeper made two or more saves for the 20th time in 23 starts. He will now look to keep the momentum at Nice on Sunday.

Brice Samba
Rennes
