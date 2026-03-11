Brice Samba News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Samba registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Nice.
Samba logged his third clean sheet in a row and eighth in the season to help Rennes win on the road, The goalkeeper made three or more saves for the 11th time in 24 starts. He will now look to keep things rolling against Lille on Sunday.
