Brice Samba News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Samba made three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win against St. Etienne. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Samba kept a clean sheet in Saturday's win as he saved all three shots on target he faced. It marked his seventh of the season and his second in a row. Saturday also marked the sixth time in his last eight starts that he made three or more saves. He faces a more difficult matchup Sunday versus Lille, a side which has scored 34 goals through 21 matches this season.