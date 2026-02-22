Brice Samba News: Logs two-save clean sheet

Samba had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 win against AJ Auxerre.

Going into Sunday's game, Samba had undergone a rough patch of form, with his last three games including seven goals conceded and zero clean sheets. But by saving shots from Lassine Sinayoko and Josue Casimir, Samba logged what is now his sixth clean sheet this season. He will look to record clean sheet No. 7 next Saturday against Toulouse. Samba has 64 saves (one penalty) and 14 clearances to go with his six clean sheets this season.