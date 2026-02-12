Brice Samba headshot

Brice Samba News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Samba is an option for Friday's match against PSG, according to L'Equipe.

Samba is off the sidelines this week after a dispute with the coach left him suspended from play by the club, as the manager has since been fired, and the goalie has been reinstated by their interim manager. That said, he is their lead goalie, so they will likely see him back in net immediately, recording five clean sheets in 20 appearances this season.

Brice Samba
Rennes
