Brice Samba News: Returns from suspension

Samba has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Samba ends what has been a standout individual campaign with 87 saves and 20 clearances across 32 Ligue 1 appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets in a season that has firmly confirmed him as one of the best goalkeepers in the division. The focus now shifts to the World Cup with France this summer, where Samba is expected to serve as backup to Mike Maignan while likely getting the opportunity to start in one of the three group stage fixtures, giving him a significant platform to showcase his qualities on the biggest stage.