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Brice Samba News: Rough showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Samba allowed three goals and made only one save in Saturday's 4-3 win versus Brest.

Samba did just enough for his team to escape with a victory on Saturday, but it was not his best showing. His three conceded goals were the most he has allowed since January. For the season the goal keeper has nine clean sheets in 27 appearances. Samba will look to bounce back on Saturday versus Angers.

Brice Samba
Rennes
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