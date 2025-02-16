Brice Samba News: Saves penalty in loss
Samba allowed two goals while making five saves during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Lille.
Samba saved a penalty in the 44th minute, but allowed two goals after Rennes went down to ten men in the second half. The keeper has conceded just Sunday's two goals while making 11 saves over his last three starts, but will be suspended for next week's clash with Reims due to yellow card accumulation.
