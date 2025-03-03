Brice Samba News: Secures clean sheet

Samba registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 win versus Montpellier.

Samba had a great match in net after returning from a suspension, with the goalie notching five saves while securing a clean sheet in the win. This is his third clean sheet in seven appearances since joining Rennes, with all three coming in his past four appearances. He will have a tough time seeing another in their next contest, facing PSG on Saturday.