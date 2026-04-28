Brice Samba headshot

Brice Samba News: Six saves in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Samba made six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Nantes.

Samba made six saves to help his side to a 2-1 victory over Nantes. The keeper has kept 10 clean sheets in his 30 games this season, keeping only one in his last four matches. This is the fourth time this season taht he has made six or more saves.

Brice Samba
Rennes
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