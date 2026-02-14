Brice Samba News: Six saves in victory
Samba recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Samba turned in a six-save performance and was the backbone of Rennes' resistance despite PSG owning the ball for long stretches. He absorbed relentless second-half pressure and protected the two-goal edge until Ousmane Dembele finally broke through to cut it to 2-1 with a header. Even then, he stayed locked in, flashing sharp reflexes on a late Kang-In Lee strike to shut down any hopes of a dramatic equalizer. It was a high-level showing that reinforced his status as the national team's number three, especially after being left out of the previous match by former coach Habib Beye.
