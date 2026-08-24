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Brice Samba News: Three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Samba recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Samba made three saves Sunday, including a pair of strong stops against Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery before being beaten twice by Ferran Torres in the final 20 minutes. The goalkeeper recorded 10 clean sheets across 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season, establishing himself as a reliable presence between the posts. His shot-stopping ability and experience should give him the opportunity to remain a consistent source of saves and clean sheets throughout the campaign.

Brice Samba
Rennes
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