Brice Samba News: Three saves in draw
Samba recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.
Samba made three saves Sunday, including a pair of strong stops against Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery before being beaten twice by Ferran Torres in the final 20 minutes. The goalkeeper recorded 10 clean sheets across 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season, establishing himself as a reliable presence between the posts. His shot-stopping ability and experience should give him the opportunity to remain a consistent source of saves and clean sheets throughout the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Samba See More
-
World Cup
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff40 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29November 29, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3October 2, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brice Samba See More