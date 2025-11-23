Samba kept Rennes in control with two key first-half saves, notably denying Ansu Fati from close range and then tipping away a header from the same forward after a Jordan Teze cross. He handled a series of Monaco corners around the half-hour mark with authority, punching one delivery clear and smothering loose balls in the six-yard box. Samba's outing ended on a negative note as Rennes conceded a very late goal from Mika Biereth in stoppage time, preventing the goalie from securing his second clean sheet in a row. Samba will aim to find a shutout against Metz on Friday.