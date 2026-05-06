Brice Samba News: Will miss OM game

Samba is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Samba picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the season finale against his former club Marseille on May 17. The number one goalie has been an undisputed starter between the posts this season and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Mathys Silistrie expected to start at the Velodrome.