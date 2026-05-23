Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Available versus Lecce

Norton-Cuffy (thigh) has made the trip to Lecce and will be an option for Sunday's clash, Genoa announced.

Norton-Cuffy is good to go after missing seven matches and will be in the running to start, as Genoa might be severely depleted in this one. He has notched at least one tackle in his last five displays, amassing eight (five won), scoring once, and adding seven shots (three on target), seven chances created, and 18 crosses (seven accurate) over that span.