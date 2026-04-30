Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Fit for Atalanta clash

Norton-Cuffy (thigh) "will be available but won't start against Atalanta on Satuday," coach Daniele De Rossi relayed.

Norton-Cuffy has recovered from a thigh problem that cost him the last four matches, but will be eased into action to avoid a relapse. Stefano Sabelli and Aaron Martin have absorbed his minutes in recent matches. Norton-Cuffy has logged at least one tackle in his last five appearances (all starts), totaling eight (five won) and notching seven shots (three on target), seven key passes and 18 crosses (seven accurate) over that span.