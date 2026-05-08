Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Goes backward in recovery

Norton Cuffy (thigh) "won't be called up for Sunday's clash with Fiorentina, as he's not yet capable of pushing without discomfort," coach Daniele De Rossi announced.

Norton-Cuffy will continue to miss time, as he suffered a relapse of his problem just as he was on the verge of coming back. Stefano Sabelli, Aaron Martin and Mikael Egill Ellertsson will keep taking care of the wings for the most part.