Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Heading back early from national team
Norton-Cuffy has been ruled out for an England U-21 game due to a thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informs.
Norton-Cuffy has been forced to withdraw from international duties and is returning to Genoa to undergo further tests and assess the severity of the injury. Stefano Sabelli or Aaron Martin would replace him if he were unavailable or unfit to start against Juventus on April 6.
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