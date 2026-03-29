Brooke Norton-Cuffy headshot

Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Heading back early from national team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Norton-Cuffy has been ruled out for an England U-21 game due to a thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informs.

Norton-Cuffy has been forced to withdraw from international duties and is returning to Genoa to undergo further tests and assess the severity of the injury. Stefano Sabelli or Aaron Martin would replace him if he were unavailable or unfit to start against Juventus on April 6.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy
Genoa
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