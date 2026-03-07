Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Late call for Roma clash
Norton-Cuffy (thigh) "is feeling better and has done more in training, but we'll decide Sunday whether to call him up," coach Daniele De Rossi announced.
Norton-Cuffy might return from a one-game absence but will have to pass a late fitness test and would likely begin on the bench if he makes the squad, with two among Aaron Martin, Mikael Egill Ellertsson and Stefano Sabelli starting on the wings.
