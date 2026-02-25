Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Questionable for Inter tilt
Norton-Cuffy (thigh) isn't dealing with a major issue but might miss Sunday's game versus Inter, Il Secolo XIX reported.
Norton-Cuffy has avoided a muscular lesion but could be spared for a match or two to avoid more severe problems. He'll be evaluated throughout the week, and he'd have to train fully at least once to be selected. Aaron Martin and Stefano Sabelli would replace him if needed.
