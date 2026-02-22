Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Scores and subs off versus Torino

Norton-Cuffy scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's win over Torino before leaving at the 71st minute due to a possible thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Norton-Cuffy bagged his second goal of the season as he was the quickest to react to a loose ball in the box following a save by the opposing goalie, firing it home, but he felt something in the back of his thigh on a shot in the second half and was unable to continue. He's poised to be examined ahead of Saturday's game versus Inter. Aaron Martin or Stefano Sabelli would take his place in the XI if he were unavailable.