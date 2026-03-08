Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Selected for Sunday

Norton-Cuffy (thigh) has been inserted in Genoa's squad list to face Roma on Sunday.

Norton-Cuffy will be back after skipping the previous fixture due to a thigh issue, but his minutes might be watched closely to avoid more serious injuries. He'll be in the mix with Aaron Martin, Mikael Egill Ellertsson and Stefano Sabelli on both flanks. He's a staple when he's 100 percent and has notched at least four crosses in his last five appearances, piling up 25 crosses (seven accurate), scoring once and adding five shots (two on target) and eight chances created and six tackles (three won) over that span.