Brooke Norton-Cuffy Injury: Will stay on the shelf

Norton-Cuffy won't return against Sassuolo on Sunday, as coach Daniele De Rossi stated: "There are no updates regarding the injured players, and we hope to have them back at some point over the next few weeks."

Norton-Cuffy might skip further fixtures in addition to the upcoming Sassuolo one, considering the boss' remarks. Aaron Martin got the nod over Stefano Sabelli in relief in the last game, but he didn't have a great showing and missed a PK, so he's not a lock to start again.