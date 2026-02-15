Brooke Norton-Cuffy News: Lively showing in Cremonese tilt

Norton-Cuffy won two of four tackles and registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Norton-Cuffy had his most productive display in the past month, tallying a new season high in chances created, but it wasn't enough to power his team to victory. He has recorded at least one key pass and four or more crosses in four bouts in a row, accumulating seven chances created and 21 deliveries (six accurate) in that stretch.