Brooke Norton-Cuffy News: Plays half an hour versus Lecce
Norton-Cuffy (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won) and 14 completed passes in 30 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lecce.
Norton-Cuffy managed to return after missing two months, but didn't leave his mark on the game. He notched at least one tackle for his sixth display in a row, totaling nine (seven won). He had been solid up until being derailed by a thigh strain, scoring twice, assisting once and adding 81 crosses (19 accurate), 43 tackles and 39 clearances in 27 appearances (25 starts).
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