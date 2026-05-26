Brooke Norton-Cuffy News: Plays half an hour versus Lecce

Norton-Cuffy (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won) and 14 completed passes in 30 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lecce.

Norton-Cuffy managed to return after missing two months, but didn't leave his mark on the game. He notched at least one tackle for his sixth display in a row, totaling nine (seven won). He had been solid up until being derailed by a thigh strain, scoring twice, assisting once and adding 81 crosses (19 accurate), 43 tackles and 39 clearances in 27 appearances (25 starts).