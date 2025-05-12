Brooke Norton-Cuffy News: Swings in three crosses versus Napoli

Norton-Cuffy drew one foul and generated one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Norton-Cuffy got the nod for the fourth consecutive match, over Alessandro Zanoli in this case, and had a fairly lively display motoring up and down the wing but lacked touch in his feeds. He has launched at least one cross in every game during the ongoing stretch, assigning nine (one accurate) and adding three shots (one on target), six tackles (three won) and eight clearances. He failed to record defensive stats in this one after doing so in the previous three tilts.