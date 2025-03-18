Brooklyn Raines Injury: Called up with USA U20

Raines has been called up by USA U20 for the matches against Mexico U20 and Japan U20 on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

Raines has been a bench option this season in Houston's midfield as he featured 9 minutes off bench but he will miss Saturday's match against Seattle due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Portland on March 30. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.