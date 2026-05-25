Brooklyn Raines News: Suspension served
Raines has served his suspension and will be available to face Toronto on July 22 following the World Cup break.
Raines had been forced to sit out due to the suspension, but his return to availability is a welcome development for the club as they prepare to resume MLS action after the World Cup. The midfielder is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup against Toronto once the league resumes following the break.
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