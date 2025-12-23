Raines has made more than 100 professional appearances across Houston, Houston Dynamo 2, and El Paso Locomotive, including 45 MLS regular season appearances with 27 starts over the last four seasons. Raines set career highs in 2025 with 22 appearances and 20 starts, earning a place on the MLS 22 Under 22 List and previously scoring the game-winning goal during Houston's run to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup title. Raines has been a regular at the youth international level for the United States, featuring in all five matches at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup with four starts, one goal, and one assist, while totaling 18 appearances at the U-20 level. Raines also captained the U.S. U-21 team in November 2025 friendlies against Denmark and Serbia.