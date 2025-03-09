Fantasy Soccer
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon Injury: Aiming for return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Lennon (shoulder) participated in contact drills and will aim for a return on Saturday against Inter Miami, per Doug Robertson of the AJC.

This is positive news for Lennon, who could make his season debut Saturday following his shoulder surgery. Once fully fit, the defender will be in contention for a starting role in the back line after starting all 35 MLS appearances, including the playoffs, in 2024, scoring once with seven assists.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
