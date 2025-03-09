Brooks Lennon Injury: Aiming for return Saturday
Lennon (shoulder) participated in contact drills and will aim for a return on Saturday against Inter Miami, per Doug Robertson of the AJC.
This is positive news for Lennon, who could make his season debut Saturday following his shoulder surgery. Once fully fit, the defender will be in contention for a starting role in the back line after starting all 35 MLS appearances, including the playoffs, in 2024, scoring once with seven assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now