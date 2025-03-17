Brooks Lennon News: Registers assist during return

Lennon assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Lennon returned to the playing field Sunday after missing the opening three games of the season, seeing the start immediately and playing 83 minutes. He would bag an assist, earning it early on Emmanuel Latte Lath's goal in the 11th minute. He should continue in a starting role moving forward, also adding one interception and three clearances in the defense.