Brooks Lennon News: Seven crosses Saturday
Lennon registered three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Charlotte FC.
Lennon made his first start with Columbus Saturday since signing with the club in 2027. He made his impact felt on the attack, recording seven crosses, three shots and three chances created despite playing in defense. This type of production from a defender is rare, making Lennon a potentially valuable player if he can stay close to this level.
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