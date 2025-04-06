Fantasy Soccer
Brooks Lennon headshot

Brooks Lennon News: Six crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Lennon generated six crosses (one accurate) and one clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas.

Lennon was in the starting XI for a fourth straight match since returning, seeing the full 90 for a third straight game. He would record a new season-high for crosses in a match with six. He also recorded an interception and a clearance in the defense, seeing at least one of each in all four appearances this season.

Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United
