Brooks Lennon News: Six crosses Saturday
Lennon generated six crosses (one accurate) and one clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas.
Lennon was in the starting XI for a fourth straight match since returning, seeing the full 90 for a third straight game. He would record a new season-high for crosses in a match with six. He also recorded an interception and a clearance in the defense, seeing at least one of each in all four appearances this season.
