Brooks Lennon News: Starting versus Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Leonnon (shoulder) is in the starting lineup to face Inter Miami on Sunday.

Lennon is fit for significant playing time as expected after completing his recovery from the shoulder issue. It will be his first game of the 2025 season, and he'll likely play a right-back role. He'll look to regain the consistency he had during the previous campaign, in which his seven assists ranked second on the team.

Atlanta United
