Brooks Thompson News: Joins Dallas on loan

Thompson has been acquired by FC Dallas on loan from USL Championship team Lexington SC until June 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer, the club announced Monday.

Thompson has yet to make his MLS debut and is likely to serve as a depth option behind Jonathan Sirois and Michael Collodi in the upcoming campaign. The 23-year-old made 15 appearances (14 starts) in USL last year, saving 63 percent of all shots on goal he faced.