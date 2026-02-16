Brooks Thompson News: Joins Dallas on loan
Thompson has been acquired by FC Dallas on loan from USL Championship team Lexington SC until June 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer, the club announced Monday.
Thompson has yet to make his MLS debut and is likely to serve as a depth option behind Jonathan Sirois and Michael Collodi in the upcoming campaign. The 23-year-old made 15 appearances (14 starts) in USL last year, saving 63 percent of all shots on goal he faced.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now