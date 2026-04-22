Brugui Injury: Needs more time

Brugui (knee) is training well but is not yet ready for match action, according to coach Luis Castro. "Brugui is doing well, he is training well but for tomorrow it is too early. He has some muscular discomfort, which is normal because he is just starting now, it is like a new pre-season for him. But little by little I hope he will be at the level we need."

Brugui has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in January for a torn lateral collateral ligament in his left knee, and while his return to team training is a positive step, the muscular discomfort he is experiencing is an expected part of rebuilding match fitness after such a lengthy absence. Carlos Espi has been performing well in his absence and will continue to hold his spot until Brugui is deemed fully ready to contribute in the coming weeks.