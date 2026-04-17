Brugui Injury: Returns to partial team training

Brugui (knee) has returned to partial team training for the first time since undergoing surgery in mid-January for a torn lateral collateral ligament in his left knee, according to the club.

Brugui suffered the LCL injury against Osasuna and has been sidelined for three months following the surgical intervention, making his return to the training pitch a significant milestone in his recovery. The club will progressively increase his workload over the coming sessions before assessing whether he can return to competitive action in the coming weeks. Carlos Espi has been performing well in his absence, giving coach Luis Castro solid options as Brugui works his way back to full fitness.