Brugui News: Returns to bench Monday

Brugui was on the bench for Monday's 0-0 draw against Espanyol, confirming his return to the matchday squad after undergoing surgery in January for a torn lateral collateral ligament in his left knee.

Brugui's inclusion in the squad is a significant milestone after such a lengthy road back, and he is now fit and available moving forward as Levante head into the final stretch of the season. Carlos Espi had been performing well in his absence and may retain his starting spot for now, but Brugui's return gives coach Luis Castro a valuable attacking option to call upon as the club fights to secure their top-flight status in the remaining fixtures.