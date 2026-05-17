Brugui News: Set for red-card ban

Brugui received a red card as a substitute during Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.

Brugui's campaign has come to an end after his sending off versus Mallorca, which makes him ineligible for the week 38 visit to Betis. Iker Losada will look to benefit with another extended outing while Brugui serves suspension. The backup winger finished with 28 shots (nine on target), 11 crosses (six accurate), eight chances created, one goal and one assist over 19 games played in the La Liga 2025/26 season. After being sidelined for a few months with a knee problem, he was active off the bench during the final stretch.