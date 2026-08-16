Brugui News: Suspension over
Brugui is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Brugui is back as an option for Levante after missing the season opener with a suspension, having earned a red card from the bench to end the last campaign. This will give the club a bit more depth at forward for future matches. That said, he only started in 10 of his 19 appearances last season, scoring one goal and an assist.
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