Bruma Injury: Not registered

Bruma is not registered for the UCL and will not be an option for the remainder of the competition, according to manager Bruno Lage, per O Jogo.

Bruma will not see any UCL action for the remainder of the season, as he was not registered for the squad heading into the knockout stages after appearing six times during the league stage. This is a bit puzzling, as previously mentioned, he was receiving minutes, starting in five of his six appearances this campaign. He will now look to see a bigger role next campaign and maintain his spot in future scenarios.