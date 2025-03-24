Bruno Amione Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Amione won't be involved in regular activity in upcoming days while he's assessed due to inflammation in his left knee, according to the club.

Amione is expected to miss the next league match against San Luis and possibly a few more weeks until he completes his recovery. He has been unused in the last three contests though, so his absence won't alter the starting lineup, with Anderson Santamaria and Edson Gutierrez retaining the edge for center-back spots and Emmanuel Echeverria looking to stay active at left-back. Prior to the injury, Amione tallied 35 clearances, 17 tackles and zero clean sheets over nine Clausura appearances.