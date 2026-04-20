Bruno Amione News: Available after ban

Amione served his Liga MX suspension Sunday versus Atlas and will be able to play again going forward.

Amione featured as a center-back in his last seven league appearances, though he missed two of the last three games due to suspensions. He could now regain a significant role, hoping to improve on his season average of 4.7 clearances per match. His potential return to the initial lineup will likely lead to less playing time for Efrain Orona and Oscar Haret Ortega.