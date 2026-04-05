Bruno Amione News: Available to return

Amione may be selected in upcoming fixtures following the suspension he served Saturday versus America.

Amione had been a consistent starter before picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, so he'll likely bounce back into a major role for the remaining games. While his team is highly unreliable for clean sheets, the defender could produce close to his averages of 4.8 clearances and 2.3 interceptions per contest if he takes a center-back position from either Kevin Balanta or Efrain Orona.