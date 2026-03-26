Bruno Amione News: Banned due to card accumulation

Amione has earned a one-game Liga MX suspension due to his record of five yellow cards over the first 12 games of the year.

Amione will miss the upcoming meeting with America, in which Kevin Balanta should take his spot alongside Oscar Haret Ortega at center-back. Amione will be cleared to return for a subsequent fixture against Pachuca, potentially regaining a starting role. Considering his recent string of six appearances in a central position, the defender is averaging 5.5 clearances, 3.5 interceptions and 2.0 tackles per game.