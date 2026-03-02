Bruno Amione News: Busy defensively in draw

Amione had one off-target shot and made four tackles (two won), six clearances, five interceptions and one block during Friday's 2-2 draw against Queretaro.

Amione had one of his best performances of the season despite being part of a defensive line that got beaten twice in the first half hour. Playing as a center-back for the second consecutive game, he prevailed against opposing forwards almost every time he was called into action and showed that he can thrive and put up big numbers regardless of where his coach needs him to be, which makes him a very dependable fantasy asset.