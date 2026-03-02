Bruno Amione headshot

Bruno Amione News: Busy defensively in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Amione had one off-target shot and made four tackles (two won), six clearances, five interceptions and one block during Friday's 2-2 draw against Queretaro.

Amione had one of his best performances of the season despite being part of a defensive line that got beaten twice in the first half hour. Playing as a center-back for the second consecutive game, he prevailed against opposing forwards almost every time he was called into action and showed that he can thrive and put up big numbers regardless of where his coach needs him to be, which makes him a very dependable fantasy asset.

Bruno Amione
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now