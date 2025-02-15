Bruno Amione News: Makes three clearances in draw

Amione registered one shot (one on goal), three clearances, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Amione had one shot denied by the keeper, but his main contribution came from a mix of defensive stats during this match. While it has been a punishing start to the tournament for Santos' back line, Amione has managed to stay put in a central position, tallying at least one tackle and one clearance in each of the last seven games.