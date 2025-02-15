Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Amione News: Makes three clearances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Amione registered one shot (one on goal), three clearances, one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Amione had one shot denied by the keeper, but his main contribution came from a mix of defensive stats during this match. While it has been a punishing start to the tournament for Santos' back line, Amione has managed to stay put in a central position, tallying at least one tackle and one clearance in each of the last seven games.

