Bruno Amione News: Plays as substitute in win

Amione had one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 win against Atlas.

Amione was relegated to the bench for the first time in eight games since Jan. 12, but he replaced Anderson Santamaria for the second half and led his team with seven clearances during Sunday's clash. Whether that is enough for Amione to regain a starting spot remains to be seen, as that would mean the exclusion of either Santamaria or left-back Emmanuel Echeverria if the four-man defense remains.