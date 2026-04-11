Bruno Amione News: Sent off in defeat

Amione left with a red card during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Pachuca.

Amione kicked Salomon Rondon's face when trying to reach a ball, and the action was reviewed by VAR, leading to the defender's red card in the second half of this match. Amione will consequently serve his second suspension of the year, missing the upcoming meeting with Atlas and aiming to return in the subsequent game versus San Luis. Two among Kevin Balanta, Efrain Orona and Oscar Haret Ortega could feature at center-back in the Argentinian's absence.