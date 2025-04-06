Fantasy Soccer
Bruno Barticciotto headshot

Bruno Barticciotto Injury: Out with muscle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Barticciotto wasn't called up for Sunday's trip to Toluca because of a grade-one injury in his right quadriceps, according to the team.

Barticciotto has apparently suffered a setback from the problem that originally forced him to miss one game in March. This news implies a big loss for the Laguneros considering that Barticciotto is by far their best scorer in the current season. Tahiel Jimenez will take his place in the initial lineup, while Choco Lozano will be on the bench against Toluca.

Bruno Barticciotto
Santos Laguna
